Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen cut HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

