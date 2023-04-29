Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 249 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,859 shares of company stock worth $10,641,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $162.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

