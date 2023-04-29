Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 287,300 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 549,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Avenue Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.
Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.
Read More
