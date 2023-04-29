Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,388,700 shares, a growth of 247.3% from the March 31st total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,272,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 370,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.86. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 138.38%.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile
Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.
