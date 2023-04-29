Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.25.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.0 %

ALV stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $69,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Autoliv by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,653,000 after acquiring an additional 791,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

