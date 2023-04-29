AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.03 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.69). 18,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 101,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.70).

AssetCo Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.03. The company has a market capitalization of £78.26 million, a P/E ratio of -693.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Campbell Fleming purchased 14,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,555.80 ($13,183.21). 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

