ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASML. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $688.92.

Shares of ASML opened at $636.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $698.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.58.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 20.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

