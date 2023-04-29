ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 44.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $636.86 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.58.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

