ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,793,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 372,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,542 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 117,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 994.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 112,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of ASA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.67. 25,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,135. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

(Get Rating)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.