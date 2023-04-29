Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Arqit Quantum Stock Performance
Arqit Quantum stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. 335,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $10.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arqit Quantum from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.