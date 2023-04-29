Arnhold LLC Purchases 29,041 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Arnhold LLC boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned 0.23% of Lumentum worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $32,405,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $25,700,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 310,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 176,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. 683,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,153. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

