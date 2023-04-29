Arnhold LLC Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,994. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

