Arnhold LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned 0.35% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETHO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ETHO traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228. The stock has a market cap of $168.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $57.01.

About Etho Climate Leadership US ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

