Arnhold LLC Increases Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Arnhold LLC boosted its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 6,001.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690,143 shares during the quarter. ON makes up about 1.5% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ON worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ON by 171.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,597 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,574 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ON by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,250 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONON shares. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

NYSE ONON traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $32.45. 2,019,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661,154. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.18.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). ON had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

