Arnhold LLC Has $14.46 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Arnhold LLC lifted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the period. XPO comprises 1.8% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after purchasing an additional 226,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,018,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 149,421 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on XPO from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:XPO traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,157. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.15.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

