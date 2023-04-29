Arnhold LLC Buys 44,645 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 637,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,862,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,378,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.