Armstrong World Industries, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

