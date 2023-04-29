Ark (ARK) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $55.48 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004427 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003331 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002569 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,602,788 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.