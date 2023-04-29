Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Issues Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Ares Management Stock Up 5.0 %

ARES traded up $4.14 on Friday, reaching $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,215. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 362.35%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $8,020,182.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 480,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,864,698.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,458,214 shares of company stock valued at $43,767,828 and sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,915,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,777,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ares Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,771,000 after purchasing an additional 154,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ARES shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Stories

