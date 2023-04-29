Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises 1.9% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,371,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

ARCC opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

