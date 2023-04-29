Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) PT Raised to $24.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 1.9 %

ASC stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $596.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 38.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,019,000 after purchasing an additional 113,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237,920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 204,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.