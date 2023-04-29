Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 100.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.89 EPS.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ARCH traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.25. The company had a trading volume of 421,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average of $143.72. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.