Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 100.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.89 EPS.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.25. 421,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,888. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arch Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,546,000 after purchasing an additional 44,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.