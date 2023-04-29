Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 100.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.89 EPS.
Arch Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ARCH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.25. 421,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,888. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Arch Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.
Insider Transactions at Arch Resources
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arch Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,546,000 after purchasing an additional 44,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Resources (ARCH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.