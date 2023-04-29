Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

