Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.
Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $75.40.
In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
