Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,242,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,135,000 after purchasing an additional 593,020 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

