Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.
ACGL stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,242,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,135,000 after purchasing an additional 593,020 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
