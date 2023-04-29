ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS.

ArcBest Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.40. 409,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,179. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

