AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. AptarGroup also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.19 EPS.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.51. 586,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $59,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Further Reading

