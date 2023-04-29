Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Down 35.4% in April

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Applied UV Stock Performance

AUVI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 83,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Applied UV has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUVI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV in the third quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Applied UV

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

