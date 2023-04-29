Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Robert W. Baird

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,753 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,503.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 264,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 252,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

