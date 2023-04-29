AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Stock Down 4.1 %

ANPC traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,895. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.