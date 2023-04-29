Analyzing PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) & Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.6% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 11.20% 12.96% 6.48% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 3 6 0 2.67 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PubMatic and Pintec Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

PubMatic currently has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 34.52%. Given PubMatic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Risk and Volatility

PubMatic has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PubMatic and Pintec Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $256.38 million 2.81 $28.70 million $0.50 27.32 Pintec Technology $27.18 million 0.28 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Summary

PubMatic beats Pintec Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Pintec Technology

(Get Rating)

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.