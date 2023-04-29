Analysts Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target at $62.64

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($72.22) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $64.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

