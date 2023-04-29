Analysts Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Target Price at $44.75

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Central Garden & Pet Price Performance
Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.