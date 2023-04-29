Analysts Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Target Price at $44.75

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.