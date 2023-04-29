Amgen Price Tops $1.10 on Major Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Amgen has traded 100% higher against the dollar. One Amgen token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003747 BTC on major exchanges. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.50 million and approximately $10,886.39 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.10020345 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,831.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

