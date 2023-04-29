Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen updated its FY23 guidance to $17.60-18.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $17.60-$18.70 EPS.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,095. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

