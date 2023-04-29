Amgen (AMG) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $109.50 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. Amgen has a market capitalization of $109.50 million and approximately $6,908.88 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003757 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded up 100.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.10092858 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,641.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

