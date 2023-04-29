Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.67

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.65. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 82,252 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$142.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.