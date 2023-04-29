American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.88.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.39. 2,082,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,579. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

