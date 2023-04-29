American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,197,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 329,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,832,000 after acquiring an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.39. 2,082,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,579. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.88.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

