American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.64. 45,057,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,406,154. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,302 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,973 shares of the airline’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

