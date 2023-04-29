ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lifesci Capital

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ALXO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

ALX Oncology Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $242.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.66. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,632,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 691,410 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,161.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 395,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $3,661,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

