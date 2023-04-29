Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Increased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 1.3% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

