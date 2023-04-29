Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.69)-$(0.65) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.08 million. Alteryx also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.65-$0.75 EPS.

Alteryx Trading Down 19.4 %

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,813,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,892. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Alteryx has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $71.98.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.92.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $272,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

