Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) President Sells $465,459.28 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.20. 607,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,081. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.