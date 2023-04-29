Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Update

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $34.42. 35,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,324. The company has a market cap of $553.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.