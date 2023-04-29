AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $34.96. 255,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

AB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 246,609 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $2,420,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 734.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 60,821 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Stories

