Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Up 31.9% in April

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 992,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 1,292,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $32,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Further Reading

