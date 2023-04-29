Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALGN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.80.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.80. Align Technology has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

