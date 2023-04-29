Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Up 16.4% in April

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 2.1 %

ASTLW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 43,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,897. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

