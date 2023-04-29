Alarum Technologies (ALAR) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Rating) is one of 426 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alarum Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Alarum Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarum Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.39, suggesting that their average share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alarum Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alarum Technologies $18.78 million -$13.15 million -0.71 Alarum Technologies Competitors $2.13 billion $226.85 million 7.78

Analyst Ratings

Alarum Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alarum Technologies. Alarum Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alarum Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarum Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Alarum Technologies Competitors 1926 12822 26539 613 2.62

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 17.81%. Given Alarum Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alarum Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alarum Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarum Technologies -70.03% -66.83% -45.95% Alarum Technologies Competitors -37.11% -103.92% -10.93%

Summary

Alarum Technologies peers beat Alarum Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Privacy, and Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy. The Enterprise Cybersecurity segment offers solutions designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. The Enterprise Privacy segment enables customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web, using a unique hybrid network. The Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy segment includes a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured and encrypted connection, masking consumers online activity, and keeping users safe from hackers. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben-David, Daniel Shachar, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Herzliya, Israel.

